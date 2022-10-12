Scare You and Your Friends for FREE

It's spooky season! So it's time to get your close ghouls and goblins together for a night of fright!

We're giving away five sets of four tickets for you and three friends to get scared for FREE at the Haunting At The Falls Asylum. You'll be taken on a haunt through an abandoned Asylum for the Insane, where none of the spirits rest in peace. The Wichita Falls building was abandoned in 2007, but past residents still walk its halls. There is documented video and audio evidence of spiritual activity in the building since renovations began in 2020.

The Haunting At The Falls Asylum will open October 20, and its schedule will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays till the end of October. On Halloween night, the asylum will be open from 7-10 p.m.

Haunting At The Falls Asylum, Facebook

Looking to win FREE tickets to the haunted asylum?! Then get social with us! Enter our social sweeps below. The contest will end at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Good luck and happy haunting!