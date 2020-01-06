Heart Strings Art Exhibit and Auction Strikes All The Right Notes

The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra has come up with a fun way to raise funds and awareness about what they do, the Heart Strings Art Exhibit and Silent Auction.

Several broken violins and cellos were used as canvases by various local artists, each adding their own personal styles and touches. All of the pieces are on display at the Kemp Center For The Arts through February 6th and the public is encouraged to tour the display and vote for their favorite(s). Voting is simple. There's a small jar near each piece and the one that collects the most money wins. Actually the kids in the WF Youth Symphony Orchestra win.

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra via Facebook

This is one of the times when you're actually encouraged to vote early and vote often. There's no limit on how many votes you may cast or how much you'd like to donate.

Artists involved include:

Katie Britt, Chamber of Commerce marketing director and abstract artist

Fuago, spray paint artist

Chip Kouri, whimsical artist and teaching artist

D. Matthew D. Luttrell, aspiring artist

Adam Lynskey, percussionist and percussive artist

Madeline Marks, student artist mentored by Kim Ward

Selena Mize, muralist

Lainie Norman, military spouse and artist

Jordan Waddell, abstract artist

Bill Whitley, ranch artist

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra via Facebook

You can preview the pieces on the Heart Strings Art Exhibit and Silent Auction Facebook Event Page, but if you want to vote you'll have to visit the Kemp Center For The Arts in person. All items will be auctioned off during the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra's Valentine's Gala on Thursday, February 6th. Contact Jean Hall at 940-723-6202 to learn more about the exhibit or to purchase tickets to the Valentine's Gala.