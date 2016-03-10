Help a Wichita Falls Boy With Special Needs Win a Shiny New Bike

If you can't donate money, that's cool. A simple vote can help a Wichita Falls kid with special needs win a very cool new bike.

Tucker VanWinkle is entered into a national contest where 600 kids are eligible to win a bike. They're raising money for the cause, and if they raise enough money, every kid in the contest will win a bike. If you would like to donate , that would be great. If you're not able to donate at this time, that's fine, you can still help Tucker out by giving him a vote.

The kids who get the most votes in each bike category will win a bike. Depending on how much money the group raises is how many bikes they will give away. At the time of this post, they have enough money for fifty bikes. So take a second and hook my man Tucker up with a vote.

Tucker is a six-year-old who loves to be outside. At three months old he was diagnosed with a seizure disorder and has had 1-30 seizures every day since. Tucker is in the running for the Duet Wheelchair Bike . This awesome bike would allow him to sit safely up front while someone cruises him around Wichita Falls.

Duet Wheelchair Bike

Hook tucker up with a vote, and if you can't donate money, share this post, maybe one of your friends can.