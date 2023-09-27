Hirschi Huskies Coming Together For One Last Reunion

It's an all decade reunion for some Hirschi Huskies and here's what you need to know.

As many know with our two new high schools opening up in Wichita Falls, many changes are taking place to our current high schools in town. Hirschi High School will be turning into a middle school once Memorial and Legacy high school. So some Hirschi alumni want to come together for one last reunion while the Hirschi Huskies are still playing football.

First Up, Football Game on October 27th

A pep rally will be taking place that day at 2:30 at the Hirschi High School Fieldhouse. Then the game will be taking place at 7 PM at Memorial Stadium. Alumni can purchase a cool, "Once a Huskie, always a Huskie shirt. Link here to purchase a shirt.

October 28th Picnic, Dinner, and Dance

Alumni from the 1980-1990 classes of Hirschi High School are encouraged to come out and meet up. You can join the Facebook group for more info on the picnic that will be taking place in Lakeside City from 11am-2pm that day. Then that night, a special dinner and dance will be taking place at the brand new Delta Hotel in downtown Wichita Falls at 7PM.

Purchase Your Tickets Now!

The deadline to get tickets for the dance is October 1st, so just a few days remain. To any Huskie alumni that are thinking of going, fill out this form before October 1st, so you can be signed up. Hopefully the Huskies from the 80's have a fun night out in Wichita Falls.

