Historic Wichita Falls Churches To Be Showcased in Heritage Tour

When we think of historic buildings in Wichita Falls places like the Holt Hotel, Big Blue, the World's Smallest Skyscraper and the Wichita Theatre come to mind. But there is a whole other set of buildings that are tied deeply to the history and families of our city; our historic churches.

With that in mind the Wichita County Heritage Society is presenting the Historic Church Tour of Wichita Falls this Saturday (May 4th).

Image courtesy Wichita County Heritage Society

You can start your tour at any of the five participating locations and you'll get a tour booklet and map with your admission. It's a fascinating glimpse into the history and architecture of these beautiful old structures that have played such a prominent role in the lives of the people of Wichita Falls.

The churches on the tour include:

Church of the Good Shepherd at 1007 Burnett Street

Image courtesy Church of the Good Shepherd via Facebook

First United Methodist Church at 10th and Travis Streets

Floral Heights United Methodist Church at 2214 Tenth Street

New Hope Presbyterian Church at 2201 Speedway Avenue

Saint Paul Lutheran Church at 1417 Eleventh Street

Image courtesy St Paul Lutheran Church via Facebook

The locations on the tour will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. Advance tickets are $15 and you can purchase them at all United Supermarkets and United Market Street in Wichita Falls,the Wichita County Heritage Society and Kell House Offices at 900 Bluff Street, and online . Tickets on the day of the tour will be $20 and can be purchased at any of the tour locations. For more information contact the Wichita County Heritage Society at 940-723-0623.