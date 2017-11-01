Plans to Bring Hooters to Wichita Falls Reportedly in the Works

A new Hooters restaurant could be opening up soon in Wichita Falls. Yeah, it's another restaurant in Wichita Falls, but who cares! It's Hooters!

KAUZ reports that Mark Whittle, the Chief Development Officer of Hooters of America released a statement confirming that they are actively working to bring their world-famous chicken wings and Hooters girl hospitality to Wichita Falls.

The location of the new Hooters restaurant has not been confirmed yet, however, there is speculation that it could go in the old Logan's Roadhouse building on Call Field across from Chic-fil-A.