Hooters to Host Car Show Benefitting Iowa Park Child Battling Leukemia

I love a car show, especially when all proceeds go toward a good cause.

Hooters of Wichita Falls is gearing up for its Hot & Spicy Car/Truck Show this Sunday, April 18. You’ll find Hooters at 3701 Call Field Road.

Registration will be happening from 1 – 3 pm, with the car and truck show happening immediately after from 3 – 6 pm.

Get our free mobile app

The car and truck show isn’t the only thing going on. Attendees can also look forward to a raffle, cornhole, face painting and a DJ. Hooters will be raffling off a golf bag, Hooters merchandise, bike, gift basket and two $25 Hooters gift cards.

The best part is that all proceeds go to benefit the family of Miguel Marin. The 5-year-old Iowa Park boy is unfortunately battling leukemia. If you’re unable to attend the car show, you can still help the little guy out by making a donation on his GoFundMe page. As of this writing, almost $23,000 has been raised toward the goal of $50,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, Miguel was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) back on December 17, 2020. The good news is that the doctors say they caught it early, but he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him with a minimum of 8 months treatment to go.

You can keep up with Miguel’s fight and other ways to help the family out on the Mighty Miguel Facebook page.

Here’s to a full recovery, Miguel. We’re all pulling for you.