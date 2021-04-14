Hooters to Host Car Show Benefitting Iowa Park Child Battling Leukemia

Hooters

I love a car show, especially when all proceeds go toward a good cause.

Hooters of Wichita Falls is gearing up for its Hot & Spicy Car/Truck Show this Sunday, April 18. You’ll find Hooters at 3701 Call Field Road.

Registration will be happening from 1 – 3 pm, with the car and truck show happening immediately after from 3 – 6 pm.

Get our free mobile app

The car and truck show isn’t the only thing going on. Attendees can also look forward to a raffle, cornhole, face painting and a DJ. Hooters will be raffling off a golf bag, Hooters merchandise, bike, gift basket and two $25 Hooters gift cards.

The best part is that all proceeds go to benefit the family of Miguel Marin. The 5-year-old Iowa Park boy is unfortunately battling leukemia. If you’re unable to attend the car show, you can still help the little guy out by making a donation on his GoFundMe page. As of this writing, almost $23,000 has been raised toward the goal of $50,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, Miguel was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) back on December 17, 2020. The good news is that the doctors say they caught it early, but he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him with a minimum of 8 months treatment to go.

You can keep up with Miguel’s fight and other ways to help the family out on the Mighty Miguel Facebook page.

Here’s to a full recovery, Miguel. We’re all pulling for you.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: benefit
Categories: Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top