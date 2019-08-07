Hotter’N Hell Hundred Criterium Racing a Great Spectator Event

When you mention the Hotter'N Hell Hundred most people think of the 100 mile Endurance Ride, but there's much more to the event than that. The Criterium racing is fast and fun to watch and unlike the road race, all centered around the MPEC which makes it a great spectator event.

Because the race course is a double diamond pattern through the MPEC parking lot and a few of the downtown streets you'll want to be careful how you approach. A good idea is to come in via Burnett Street on the north going past the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center, or on 3rd street from Broad from the west, going around the old hotel.

Dave Diamond

Rather than specific distances, the races take place in several heats of varying lengths of time depending on the category of riders. The course has lots of turns and these riders are fast! According to the Hotter'N Hell Hundred schedule there will be Criterium racing at 5:30 Friday evening, and again at 7:00 Sunday morning. If you go Friday night you can also check out the excitement of the Consumer Show and Finish Line Village, Sunday's races are a lot less crowded for spectating and will be finished by early afternoon so head out early before it gets too hot to be fun. Hotter'N Hell Hundred weekend is Thursday, August 22nd, through Sunday, August 23rd.