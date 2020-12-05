Hotter’N Hell Hundred Will Be Back For 40th Anniversary in 2021

Hot on the heels of learning that Cowboy True would be back for 2021 in March, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred organizers announced plans for their 40th Anniversary event in August.

After having to cancel the live event and go with a virtual Ride in the summer of 2020 everyone has been wondering about the future of this annual festival of cycling that draws thousands of people and makes a huge economic impact to our area each year.

Fortunately, progress on a COVID-19 vaccine has been moving along and it's now expected that almost everyone that wants a vaccination will have had the opportunity to do so by mid-summer of 2021. That opens the door for more events to begin to take place again and the Hotter'N Hell Hundred will be one of them.

Of course it will be a little different than it has been in the past. Organizers are still working out the details but what's expected is a combination of the traditional live event plus a virtual option. The response that the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has seen from the 2020 virtual event has been overwhelmingly positive with riders participating from all around the world. Some of those riders were long-time participants of The Ride, others were taking advantage of the opportunity to be a part of something they'd always aspired to but were simply not able to travel to Wichita Falls on the weekend of the event. The Hotter'N Hell Hundred Facebook page is filled with accounts of people finishing their virtual 2020 ride and looking forward to doing it again.

While the physical numbers will likely be down a little bit from years past the 2021 event is expected to include thousands of riders, the consumer show inside the MPEC, Finish Line Village outside the MPEC and all of the other road and trail cycling and running events that have come to be a part of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred over the last four decades.

Because of the many new aspects keeping the riders, volunteers, and community safe in this new world we find ourselves in, the opening date for registrations has been pushed back from January 1st to April 1st.

We'll be sure to update you on the status of the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred as new information becomes available.