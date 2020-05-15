How To Make Your Own Lava Lamp at Home

I never had a lava lamp as a kid, but I always wanted one. I've seen them from time to time at the resale shops downtown but never actually decided to buy one. Here’s a simple way to build your own and you can involve your kids.

If you do any cooking at all you’ve probably already got all of the ingredients at home. The first thing you’ll need is some sort of container, a wine glass is perfect because of its shape and transparency. Pour about a half cup of vegetable oil into the glass, then two tablespoons of water. For maximum effect you’ll want some color so grab your favorite food coloring and add eight to ten drops.

Now comes the fun part. Without stirring what's already in the glass, gently drop one Alka-Seltzer tablet into the mix. Then sit back and watch the magic.

Presto! Instant home made lava lamp!

I think I’ll make one when I get home tonight. It looks a lot less messy than the home made volcano I made with vinegar and baking soda as a kid.