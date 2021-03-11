Howmet Aerospace WF Donates $20k To River Bend Nature Center

Something really cool happened at River Bend Nature Center the other day. Representatives from Howmet Aerospace Wichita Falls made a huge donation to River Bend's STEM program.

Jennica Lambert, the Exhibits Curator at River Bend Nature Center said,

Howmet Aerospace Wichita Falls is the reason STEM programs exist at River Bend Nature Center. We truly appreciate their support! They came out on March 10th to tell the kids about careers in STEM and present a $20,000 check fully funding STEM programs for this spring school semester. Due to their continued investment over 15,000 students have experienced the hands-on engaging STEM program for free at River Bend Nature Center!

This donation not only helps River Bend Nature Center, but opens many doors for the students involved in the STEM program.

The STEM program at River Bend includes components of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math with station and trail activities and a live animal presentation.

Programs like these prepare students to work in many fields that will be in high demand in the future and donations like this from Howmet Aerospace Wichita Falls will reap benefits far beyond the next school semester.

Image Courtesy River Bend Nature Center

River Bend Nature Center is located at 2200 3rd Street in Wichita Falls, just off the Sunset Drive entrance to Lucy Park. The center is open 7 days a week and includes the Nature Center, the Outdoor Pavilion, the Nature Trail, and the Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory.

