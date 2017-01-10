Crop circles are out. Ice circles are where it's at now.

An ice circle formed in the Snoqualmie River in North Bend, Wash. last weekend. And it was truly a sight to behold.

According to KCPQ, "it forms on the outer bends in rivers where accelerating water creates a rotation. As the ice spins, it grinds against other surrounding ice smoothing it into a circle," resulting in a pretty wild weather phenomenon that will take your breath away .

As you might imagine, you don't see them that often. Go ahead and tell us the last time you spotted one. We dare you.

Whatever the reason an ice circle forms, one thing is certain: watching it is pretty captivating. When you think about it, ice is pretty amazing, not just to look at, but to hear , as well.