Immigration Invasion: Crashing the Gates

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch Patriotic Pulpit with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

Get our free mobile app

A primary reason for the fall of ancient Rome was the invasion of “barbarian” Germanic tribes, the Visigoths and Ostrogoths. Unable to defend its borders any longer, the empire of Rome was also invaded by Huns via mass migration. This was in the third and fourth centuries. Assimilation into the Roman population did not occur. Consequently, the entire empire of Rome disintegrated.

Exactly the same circumstance is currently occurring to America. Without any willpower to protect our own borders, the misdirected liberal machine that now runs our country is actually forcing Americans to subsidize an identical destruction of our beloved country through our confiscatory taxation and redistribution system. Not only so, but the Biden Administration has rolled out the welcome mat to all comers.

As I write, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants (700,000 according to FAIRus.org) are amassed at the border ready to enter the United States, anticipating the end of Title 42, the public health protocol enforced by the Trump Administration, which was shut down on May 11.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) voiced his support for extending the Trump-era immigration policy, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

“And the reason is because I think that would give us an opportunity to build much more infrastructure to assure that it’s a smooth transition from Title 42 to ultimately Title 8," Rep. Gonzalez told the Washington Examiner.

Sens. Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and Thomas Tillis (R-NC) are proposing legislation that would allow a temporary two-year authority to expel immigrants from the U.S.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, representing the Biden Administration, continues to give Americans the Big Lie. “The border is not open, and it will not be open subsequent to May 11.” Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott called this statement a “flat-out lie or total ignorance. Everybody in America knows that the border is not closed, according to FAIRus.org.

Another portion of the Big Lie is that America is stationing troops at the border to stop this “crashing of our gates.” Though troops are stationed at the border, they have become a processing army to assist the unlawful entry of thousands of people.

“In his kabuki theater, Mayorkas’ cast of players (Border Patrol, CBP, National Guard, etc.) will expedite the movement of migrants across the ‘closed’ border in a ploy to minimize unsightly border backups that might garner more bad optics and negative press," as outlined in a blog post from FAIRus.org.

In the end, it is, as the title of Ann Coulter’s 2016 book reads, “Adios, America!” She could not have worded it any better.

“For forty years, the people have tried to tell the politicians they want less immigration, but the politicians won’t listen. Every single elite group in America is aligned against the public—the media, ethnic activists, big campaign donors, Wall Street, multimillionaire farmers, and liberal ‘churches.’ They all want mass immigration from Third World to continue. Both political parties connive to grant illegal aliens citizenship and bring in millions more legally, and the media hide the evidence.”

With the election of Joe Biden two years ago, it looks like we are putting a final nail into our own coffin. The ability to remain a sovereign country depends upon the ability to control our own borders, which the politicians have purposefully erased. The gates are being crashed.