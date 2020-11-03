Incredible Painted Alley In Downtown Wichita Falls

If you haven't been in downtown Wichita Falls for a while you may be surprised at the random pieces of artwork scattered about here and there. I'm not talking about the painted mustangs or the bicycle sculptures, or even the upcoming mural project at the corner of 7th and Indiana. Those are cool, but there's a lot more going on in our downtown area that you may not have seen.

Every now and then you'll run across a random, sometimes graffiti style painting. Some were done by noted local artists like Ralph Stearns, but several are creations of the many other talented artists in our community.

While exploring some of the vintage and antique resale shops downtown I stumbled upon what can best be described as a painted alley. There are brightly colored images on both sides of the alley and some of them are incredibly creative.

Dave Diamond

Curious about how this little oasis of color came to be I reached out to Downtown Wichita Falls Development and was told that some time ago Jorge Nunez reached out to the owners of the buildings and got permission to paint the alley walls and recruit a few others to join in on the project.

Dave Diamond

Many of the images carry messages of encouragement and hope.

Dave Diamond

Dave Diamond

Dave Diamond

You'll find these pieces of street art on display in the alley just North of 10th Street between Indiana and Scott Avenues. That's just down the block from Picker's Universe and the Wichita Falls Public Library.

Dave Diamond

Dave Diamond

Kudos to the talent and creativity of all of the artists involved in these and other colorful pieces of street art in the downtown area. You make Wichita Falls a brighter place to live.