It’s High Time Texas Allowed Liquor Sales on Sundays

C’mon Texas – it's time to get with the 90s.

I say that because when I was in the Navy in the 90s, I discovered that Texas was one of only a handful of states that still adhered to so-called “blue laws”.

In case you’re not in the know, “blue laws” are laws that were put into place to ban the sale of certain items on Sundays. Some were very random, like banning the sales of nails and screws on Sundays. I’m not sure why you couldn’t sell nails or screws on the Lord’s Day, but thankfully, that changed back in the 80s, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Get our free mobile app

However, the ban on liquor sales on Sundays remained in place. Since “blue laws” only apply to Sunday, it’s clear that they were put into place by Christians who didn’t want any extra temptations on the Sabbath.

The thing is, as a Christian, I like to do a little day drinking after I get out of church on Sundays. And that’s coming from someone who’s in church almost every Sunday.

So, I usually make sure to stock the liquor cabinet up on Friday or Saturday, because if I forget, I’m out of luck on Sunday thanks to that outdated law.

Hopefully, that’s about to change.

KHOU is reporting that several Texas distillers are pushing for liquor sales to be allowed seven days a week. The goal is for the law to be changed during the next session of the Texas Legislature in 2023.

My thing is that people are going to drink on Sundays anyway, so you might as well allow liquor stores to bring in some extra revenue and raise some more tax dollars that hopefully will be put to good use by the government.

Best Place to Get a Margarita in Wichita Falls Whether it's Cinco de Mayo or just a Sunday Funday. A margarita always hits the spot. I decided to look up the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Wichita Falls. I made sure they had margaritas as an option because many in our city just offer food. Here are the top ten results.

Ten Things I Hate About Wichita Falls No jokes here. Legit stuff that pisses me off about our city. Let me know what I missed or if you disagree.