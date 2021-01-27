It’s Time To Register for RBNC’s STEAM Spring Break Camp

It may only be the last week of January, but it's time to register for the River Bend Nature Center's STEAM Spring Break Camp.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineerin, Art, and Math, and camp participants will use each of those fields as they construct their own art tool bags, create handmade journals to chronicle their adventures, explore the bottomland forest area and nature trails around RBNC and more. They'll also design, construct, and paint their own projects using innovation and creativity.

Through it all they'll also have one heck of a good time.

River Bend Nature Center via Facebook

Preregistration is required and must be completed by Wednesday, March 10th. That may sound like a long time away, but spaces for this camp are limited so you're encouraged to get your registrations in now. The cost is $60 per child, $50 for River Bend Nature Center Members.

The camp runs from March 15th through March 19th from 8:30 a.m. to Noon each day.

Any questions about the camp can be answered from the River Bend website.

Membership has other privileges too. Things like free admission to weekly programs, discounts on birthday parties, camps, and special events, even discounts in the Nature Center Gift Shop.

If the River Bend Nature Center STEAM Spring Break Camp is a bit much or you just want to have your child try something smaller before you commit, there's another Science Saturday coming up on Saturday, February 13th, and it's all about hearts.

River Bend Nature Center via Facebook

General Admission to Science Saturdays is $6, and they're free to members.

River Bend Nature Center is located just outside Lucy Park at 2200 3rd Street in Wichita Falls. Take the Sunset Drive entrance to Lucy Park and turn left onto 3rd Street, the nature center is on your right at the top of the hill.