‘Jackass’ Star Preston Lacy Bringing Stand Up Show to Wichita Falls

You can definitely sign me up for this.

Being a teenage boy in the early 2000s meant I was hooked on MTV's 'Jackass'. Pretty crazy that a show that only lasted three seasons had such a massive impact on my youth. The movies definitely amped it up another level and I have seen all of them multiple times. Looks like one of the guys will be right here in Wichita Falls for stand up show.

Preston Lacy, who got on the show by eating four bananas, peels and all, will be at Half Pint Tap Room and Restoration Hall. The show is happening on July 20th and tickets are available now . They start at just fifteen bucks, so I am going to go. I know Preston is scared of heights, but I think he could handle the World's Littlest Skyscraper while he is here.