James Corden Recaps 2020’s Major Events in Three Minutes

OK, I know James Corden did this 2020 recap before Christmas but I just heard about it today and since this is the final day of the year it seemed appropriate to share it.

It's hard to remember everything that's happened in 2020. Can you believe we started the year without masks and social distancing? What were we thinking?

Since March it's been a non-stop roller coaster of life and James Corden managed to put most of the big events into a three minute monologue for The Late Show.

Those murder hornets, though. They were ... something...

Can you think of anything he missed? Kinda makes you wonder what 2021 has in store for us.

Happy New Year to all!