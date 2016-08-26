This may be the moment we remember the Kansas City Royals turned their season around.

Centerfielder Jarrod Dyson made one of the most remarkable catches this season when he scaled a wall to rob Christian Yelich of a home run during the Royals game against the Marlins in Miami on Thursday.

One of the Royals' hallmarks during their march to the World Series last season was solid defense. Well, there's solid defense and then there's this Willie Mays-esque defense that Dyson displayed.

Just how impressive was he on this play? Judge for yourself.

The Royals topped the Marlins, 5-2, and have 15 won of their last 18 games to surge back into the wild card conversation. And if Dyson makes plays that are even close to as impressive as this, they may once again be a formidable foe come October.