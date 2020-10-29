Jay Cutler Seemingly Endorses President Donald Trump for Re-Election

Jay Cutler seemingly endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election.

On Thursday (October 29), the NFL alum re-posted a letter from pro-golfer Jack Nicklaus that endorsed Trump.

“Never a doubt,” Cutler captioned the Instagram post. He also shared the letter in his Instagram Stories and added, "Sign me up."

The letter thanked Trump for allegedly delivering on his presidential promises and celebrated Trump's "determination to do the right thing" for the U.S.

"In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life—equally," Nicklaus wrote. "Donald Trump's policies will bring the American Dream to many families across the nation who are still trying to achieve it."

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren praised Cutler for sharing the letter on his Instagram account. "Freedom over everything," she commented.

This isn't the first time that Cutler has endorsed Trump for office. In 2016, he told sports reporter Zach Zaidman that he approved of him. "I'm happy with the results. I've supported Trump for a while," he said. "I like where it's going."

See the post, below.