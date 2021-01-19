Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tuesday on The Chad Hasty Show, Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak joined the program to talk about the latest news from the nation's capitol.

Mackowiak and Hasty discussed the divided state of the country and what Joe Biden can do to improve relations, as well as the status of the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

While speaking on the division in the nation and the source of the increased bitterness and vitriol, Mackowiak said,

We've been a divided country for twenty years now. Those divisions are now a lot starker than they've been. The Democrats and the left and the media generally, refuse to admit, refuse to concede that there are any concerns about how the election was conducted. I will freely admit that the Trump team, the legal team, the campaign did not prove the case that there was widespread election fraud. But that does not address very real concerns that people have about mail ballots being used at a ten-fold increase in battleground states, about election laws and state constitutions not being followed. And about, really, these concerns not every really being considered in courts and at the capitol.

Listen to the entire interview with Matt Mackowiak in the video above.

Matt Mackowiak is a political analyst, the Republican Party Chairman for Travis County in Texas, a columnist for the Washington Times, and is the co-founder of the bipartisan political news blog Must Read Texas. Don't miss Mackowiak's Washington Times podcast, "Mack on Politics."

