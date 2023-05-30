First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who is wife to former President Jimmy Carter, has been diagnosed with dementia. The family announced her diagnosis in a statement on the Carter Center's website on Tuesday (May 30).

According to the statement, the former First Lady "continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains [Ga.] and visits with loved ones."

"As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: Those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers; those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers," the family adds. "The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey. We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role."

That news comes three months after the former President entered hospice care after a series of short hospital stays, opting for palliative care instead of further curative interventions. Carter, who is 98, made history as the longest-living President of the U.S. last October. In recent years, he has faced several health battles, including brain cancer, liver surgery and hip replacement surgery.

Carter, who served as President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, has gone on to devote himself to charity work through his Habitat for Humanity organization. On several occasions, the Carter family has partnered with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on Habitat for Humanity builds.