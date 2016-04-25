Johnny Manziel Indicted on Domestic Abuse Charge

More trouble for Johnny Manziel.

The former Heisman Trophy winner, who was released by the Cleveland Browns last month, has been indicted on a charge of misdemeanor assault by a grand jury in Texas' Dallas County amidst accusations he assaulted ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley this past January when they got into an argument.

Manziel, 23, allegedly hit Crowley, also 23, so hard he ruptured her eardrum and she lost her hearing.

Crowley also contends Manziel forced her into a car and dragged her back into it when she attempted to get out.

The maximum punishment is one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

According to the Dallas Morning News :

Crowley...told police that Manziel slapped her on the head and ruptured her left eardrum, causing her to lose her hearing. She said Manziel hit her, dragged her by the hair, forced her into a car and drove her to Fort Worth, where she lives.

It's the latest setback in what has been a brutal offseason for Manziel, who was selected in the first round of the 2014 draft by the Browns. He's been dropped by two agents, lost his endorsement and was let go by the Browns, although he says he would still like to play in the NFL.

Manziel, who's been dogged by reports he parties too much, told USA Today , "I’m hoping to take care of the issues in front of me right now so I can focus on what I have to do if I want to play in 2016."