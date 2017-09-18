Johnson’s Furniture and Mattress Will Attempt to Break Their Own World Record
Not content with already holding the Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of mattresses, Johnson’s Furniture and Mattress will attempt to one-up themselves this fall.
On Saturday, October 7th at 10am, Johnson’s will try to shatter their previous record of 17 feet 1 inch tall they set in June 2016. This time around, they’ll attempt to break the record with Tempur-Pedic Mattresses.
General Manager Jeremy Johnson had this to say in a statement:
Why do we do this? It’s a lot of fun plus it raises money for Young Life, an organization that helps adolescents grow in their Christian faith. We want to invite everyone out for a good time and help support Young Life.
During the attempt at breaking the world record, Johnson’s will provide free hot dogs and soft drinks along with live music.