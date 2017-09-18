Not content with already holding the Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of mattresses, Johnson’s Furniture and Mattress will attempt to one-up themselves this fall.

On Saturday, October 7 th at 10am, Johnson’s will try to shatter their previous record of 17 feet 1 inch tall they set in June 2016 . This time around, they’ll attempt to break the record with Tempur-Pedic Mattresses.

General Manager Jeremy Johnson had this to say in a statement:

Why do we do this? It’s a lot of fun plus it raises money for Young Life, an organization that helps adolescents grow in their Christian faith. We want to invite everyone out for a good time and help support Young Life.

During the attempt at breaking the world record, Johnson’s will provide free hot dogs and soft drinks along with live music.