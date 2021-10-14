Get our free mobile app

Thursday was an eventful day in the Bart Reagor trial. Reagor is being tried on charges stemming from alleged bank fraud at federal court in Amarillo.

Thursday morning's portion of the trial started with both sides giving their closing arguments. Then, around 10:15 a.m., the jury began their deliberations. Over six hours later, the jury told the judge that they're deadlocked.

The judge then met with the prosecutors and the defense team. Following that meeting, the judge gave additional instructions to the jury to continue deliberations. (Lawyers KFYO News talked to on Thursday referred to this second set of instructions being given to the jury as an 'Allen Charge.')

About an hour later after the new instructions were given, it was decided to to allow the jury to retire for the day.

The jury will resume its deliberation Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Bart Reagor was officially charged with bank fraud and making false statement to a bank, in connection with the bankruptcy of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group. Specifically, Reagor is accused of moving over $1.5 million, out of a $10 million loan from the International Bank of Commerce, to his personal account.

If the jury cannot reach a verdict and remains deadlocked, a mistrial would be declared and a new trial held at a future date. There's no set amount of time that has to be met concerning jury deliberations, and if the jury does not reach a verdict on Friday, it is possible they could be asked to return on Monday and deliberate further.