Kanye West Has Tense Interview With Chris Cuomo, Yells ‘La La La’ in Attempt to Stop Cuomo From Talking

Kanye West is still sharing his controversial ideology with any platform that is willing to give him the time of day. In his latest interview, Ye spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for a sit-down that featured some tense exchanges.

Last night (Oct. 17), Kanye West joined NewsNation's CUOMO show to discuss the recent stances he's gotten backlash for, purchasing conservative social media app Parler and his mental health. Kanye conducted the interview from the back seat of a car and attempted to downplay anti-Semitic comments he made in interviews and on social media in previous weeks. Kanye continued his rhetoric that Jewish people run the world and have been the reason for his bad business deals and the backlash he is receiving.

"I don't like the term anti-Semitic," Kanye West said at the 4:47-mark of the interview. "It's been a term that's allowed people specifically in my industry to get away with murder sometimes, literally. And get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people."

"I don't believe in that term [anti-Semitic]," Kanye doubled down at the 5:31-mark of the interview. "One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also. So I actually can't be an anti-Semite. The term is actually not factual."

Unlike, Kanye's recent Drink Champs interview, Cuomo, a seasoned journalist, immediately checked Ye when he was making nonfactual claims. This led to some tense moments during the interview.

"Ye, you have to understand how...," Cuomo attempted to chime in at one point.

"You have to understand, I'm not finished, sir," Kanye snapped back.

Cuomo later attempted to correct Kanye on his inference about all Jewish people in the industry being out to get Kanye and other prejudices he projected about Jewish people.

"You can't tell me what to do or feel, first of all," Kanye responded.

"I know, but I can tell you what is wrong about what you say," Cuomo responded.

At one point, at the 12:30-mark of the interview, Cuomo attempted to interject and counter another one of Kanye's talking points. Ye reacted by singing like a child until Cuomo ceased speaking.

"Wait, bro," Kanye yelled out. "Bro, hey. Don't do that. La, la, la, la, la, la."

"Seriously?" Cuomo questioned under his breath. "Go ahead," he conceded.

Kanye ended the interview abruptly when being angered after Cuomo answered a question that Ye specifically asked.

"Thank you for telling me how I should feel. Goodnight," Kanye said before ending the Zoom call.

Outlets have been trying to give Kanye West a chance to explain himself after causing an uproar with his "White Lives Matter" shirts, comments against the Black Lives Matter movement and anti-Semitic comments. Earlier in the day, Kanye West's latest Drink Champs interview was pulled from YouTube. It is unclear if the move was made by Revolt TV or YouTube.

See Kanye West's Full Interview With Chris Cuomo Below