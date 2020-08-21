Kanye West Reveals the States Where He Is on Presidential Ballots

After a month of vying to get on different ballots across the country before the upcoming presidential election, Kanye West reveals which states will now include him on their ballots for prospective voters in November.

On Friday (Aug. 21), Kanye shared a post on Twitter detailing that he has successfully made it onto 10 different ballots in 10 states for the upcoming 2020 election.

"Praise God ... look at all the ballots we're on On 🕊️," ’Ye confirmed in a tweet. "Oklahoma, Arkansas, Vermont, West Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Utah, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia."

Kanye's announcement follows Michelle Obama's keynote speech at the annual Democratic National Convention earlier this week, where she urged voters to consider candidates who have a realistic chance of winning. While she never names the Yeezy brand creator directly, many assumed her statements were about Kanye.

"This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning," she said towards the end of her 18-minute speech. "We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We've got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden."

Of the 42 remaining states that Kanye is not on the ballot for, he has either missed the deadline—New Mexico, Texas and South Carolina—or he has been removed from the ballot altogether—Illinois and New Jersey—due to faulty signatures.

While well-known figures in politics and hip-hop have spoken out against the rapper's bid for president, DaBaby, Nick Cannon and YG have all seemingly aligned themselves with Kanye West and his political aspirations.