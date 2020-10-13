Kell House Offering Haunted Tours Halloween Weekend

The Halloween season is typically filled with parties, get-togethers, and costumes. But the COVID-19 situation has many of us reconsidering those events, and many of those events have actually been cancelled. What can you do that's in keeping with the spirit of the season but still limit your exposure to big crowds? Check out one of the Haunted Tours at the Kell House Museum.

This is not your typical haunted house tour. It's not your typical middle of the day with the sunshine streaming in the windows of this century old house tours either. This is an after dark, see for yourself if it's really haunted tour.

Kell House Museum via Facebook

There have been stories ... many stories ... about the strange things that go bump in the night in this 111-year-old home. And the people who originated those stories swear they're true.

Sign up for one of the after dark tours and the docents at the Kell House will tell you about some of the creepy and ghostly events that have come to light over the years.

Due to COVID-19 concerns each tour is limited to only 8 guests and reservations are required. You will also need to wear your mask or face shield during the tour.

Kell House Haunted Tours will take place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30th, and on Halloween night. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online.

The Kell House Museum is a local, state, and national landmark, telling the story of Wichita Falls through the eyes of the Kell family.

If you have questions about the Haunted Tours or about the Kell House in general, call them at 940-723-2712.