Kicked Out of Alamo Drafthouse for Using Your Phone? Better Not Complain

Writing this story gives me so much pleasure.

It seems like every time I go to a movie, there’s at least one person sitting near me that is on their phone throughout the entire movie.

First of all, why would you pay all that money to go to the theater only to sit on your little magic box the entire time? Secondly, it’s extremely distracting to the people around you who are actually there to watch a flick.

Get our free mobile app

So, I absolutely love Alamo Drafthouse’s cell phone policy. And I love how they handle people who actually call corporate to complain after being kicked out for violating said policy even more.

If you’re unfamiliar with the policy, the theater chain shows a PSA prior to each movie that reads: “At the Alamo Drafthouse, we have a simple rule: If you talk or text during a move, we kick you out. Sometimes that pisses the movie talker off. What follows is an actual voicemail a customer left us after being kicked out."

A video is now going viral on TikTok of user Movie Daddy’s favorite PSA and it is pure internet gold:

It almost sounds too good to be real, but something tells me there are more than enough ignorant, entitled people out there to keep the PSAs coming for years to come. That’s reason enough for me to frequent Alamo Drafthouse.

Which is why we really need an Alamo Drafthouse here in Wichita Falls.

Check Out the Dallas 'Mullet House' If you're all about mixing business with pleasure, the Dallas 'Mullet House' is for you. Take care of your business up front and then party with strippers in the back.