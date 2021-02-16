Kiowa Casino Halts Operations To Help Protect Power Grid

The ongoing rotating blackouts and power outages have impacted many homes and businesses in and around Wichita Falls. One of those businesses is Kiowa Casino.

In a press release issued today (02.16.21) the casino stated that in continuation of their longstanding commitment to their surrounding community they have temporarily shut down all gaming machines and suspended business operations in all three of their casino and hotel properties to ease the strain on the power grid.

Operations were shut down at 11:00 p.m. Saturday when all team members were sent home in advance of the winter storm.

To further reduce the strain on the power grid all machines were completely powered down on Monday.

Kiowa Casino Operations Authority trustee, Jill Peters, said,

We based our decision on the safety of our community. That is, and will always be, our number one priority. As a community leader, Kiowa has a responsibility to our neighbors, guests, and team, and we will continue to take all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

For team members who have lost power during the storm or felt unsafe driving home, hotel accommodations and food were provided at no cost, one room per family. Currently, all hotel rooms in use are being used by tribal or team members.

Steve Abangan, the Interim COO/GM added,

When this unprecedented storm struck, we acted fast for our team. It matters to us that our team members are provided for, both during emergencies and on a daily basis. It's the right thing to do.

Kiowa Casino will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis in order to determine a safe date for things to return to normal.