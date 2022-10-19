Could Wichita Falls FINALLY Be Getting Krispy Kreme Doughnuts?

Looks like a new partnership could be taking off which hopefully leads to Wichita Falls finally getting the hookup with some Krispy Kremes in town.

Can I just say, I am shocked at this point that Wichita Falls does not have a Krispy Kreme location. I really truly thought after Krispy Kreme chose our city for their anniversary celebration, we would get a location by now. In case you're new to Wichita Falls, back in 2015 Krispy Kreme chose our city to host a doughnut party thanks to a series of videos we made.

Ever since then, I have been patiently waiting for them to announce a location in our city. We clearly love Krispy Kremes here. I remember some benefit was going in Wichita Falls a few years ago where you could buy a dozen Krispy Kremes and help out a charity. I swear their was a pallet of doughnuts in our city that people were selling.

All these years later, still no Krispy Kremes in Wichita Falls. Well maybe this is how we get one here. It looks like McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are working on a collaboration. As of right now, it will only be happening in Louisville, Kentucky (Damn!). McDonald's will start selling the top three doughnuts that Krispy Kreme offers. That will include the original glaze, but I don't know what the other two will be. I am assuming chocolate cake glazed and chocolate with sprinkles.

Hopefully this collaboration is a success and it goes nationwide. All I know is, the people of Wichita Falls want a Krispy Kreme here and we need to find a way to make it happen.

