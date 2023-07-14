Happy Birthday Krispy Kreme, Remember When They Did a Free Pop Up Party in Wichita Falls?

Krispy Kreme is celebrating their anniversary today, but we want to look back to when they gave the entire city of Wichita Falls free donuts.

I saw that Krispy Kreme was doing 86 cent donuts today for their anniversary and then all the memories started flooding in of when we and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce teamed up to attempt to bring a Krispy Kreme Pop Up Party to Wichita Falls.

Our First Video, Attempting to Catch Donuts off the World's Littlest Skyscraper

Remember when we used to throw things off the World's Littlest Skyscraper? Good times. This time we were attempting to catch glazed donuts in our mouths. People thought we faked my catch, I will swear on a bible I legit caught mine at 1:30 mark in the video above.

Wichita Falls, Moved Onto Round Two

For our second video, we basically guilt tripped the Krispy Kreme company into coming here because sadly we don't have a Krispy Kreme anywhere near us. Hell we still don't! Why do you hate us Krispy Kreme?! (Just kidding, love you guys)

August 15, 2015 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts for Wichita Falls!

Wichita Falls officially won the contest and Krispy Kreme agree to do a pop up party on August 15th, 2015. I was truly shocked at how many donuts were getting made that day. The line literally wrapped around the block throughout downtown Wichita Falls. With the exception of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred, downtown has never been more packed since I have lived here.

So Happy Birthday Krispy Kreme and if you ever decide to officially give us a store. We would welcome you with open arms.

