A few L.A. sheriff's deputies are being accused of sharing graphic pictures from the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter last month.

According to the L.A. Times, the deputies responsible have not been identified, but their actions are considered a "cardinal sin in law enforcement". A source told The Times, on the condition of anonymity, that graphic photos of the remains of the victims was being discussed among the first responders a few days after the crash, with one official showing other responders a picture on their phone.

The department stated that the incident is being looked into. At this time it has not been established if the deputies showing the pictures took the pictures themselves, or received them from other officers.

The L.A. County sheriff's department does have a history of leaks associated to high-profile cases. Documents from Mel Gibson's infamous drunk driving arrest were leaked, as well as pictures of Rihanna after being assaulted by Chris Brown in 2009. It was also discovered that deputies had sold confidential information to a private investigator working for celebrities.