‘Star Wars’ Star Peter Mayhew Dies at 74 in North Texas

Peter Mayhew, the original actor to bring the iconic Chewbacca to the big screen, has passed away at his North Texas home at the age of 74.

Mayhew played Chewbacca from the original 'Star Wars' in 1977 to his final appearance in 'The Force Awakens' where he split the role with new Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo, and then served as a consultant on 'The Last Jedi' and 'Solo'.

According to Wikipedia , Mayhew and his wife lived in Boyd, TX, just an hour and a half away from Wichita Falls. Though born in England, Mayhew became a US Citizen in a 2005 ceremony in Arlington. Later in his life, Mayhew's size resulted in physical complications, resulting in Mayhew getting around in a scooter or with his recognizable lightsaber cane. Mayhew was reportedly recovering from a recent back surgery to improve his mobility.