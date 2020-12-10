Las Vegas Sands Casino Owner Looking to Bring Casinos to Texas

I know what you're thinking, never gonna happen. Maybe this year is different.

You probably don't know who Sheldon Adelson is, but he is the CEO of the Sands corporation over in Las Vegas. At one point in time, the Sands was considered the premiere casino in Las Vegas. Mainly because it was popular place for Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack.

The Sands Casino is gone, but the company opened The Venetian casino and hotel in its place. Sheldon Adelson has opened up casinos throughout the world and according to reports, he has his eyes on Texas. "We view Texas as a worldwide destination and one of the top potential markets in the entire world," Andy Abboud a top lobbyist for Adelson said during a conference hosted by the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association. "Texas is considered the biggest plum still waiting to be out there in the history of hospitality and gaming."

So how could casinos be coming to Texas? Well, many people think since Texas has a $4.6 billion budget shortfall. They will be looking for ways to bring in new cash to the state. Which is why many others think that legalized marijuana is finally a possibility in Texas. As always, we will have to wait and see.

"They are job creators, they hire a lot of additional employees, they have tremendous purchasing power," Abboud said of casinos. "But they are also tremendous generators of tax revenue." Greg Abbott has made his stance on gambling pretty clear in our state, but 4.6 billion is a lot of cash.

"We should be very clear," Abboud said. "We will never pretend to say that we will solve all the economic problems of a state. We will help diversify an economy because of the wide range of taxes that we pay." The state does have three tribe owned casinos in Eagle Pass, El Paso, and Livingston.

I personally don't see Texas approving of casinos in the legislature, but I could be wrong. Guess we will wait and see what happens.