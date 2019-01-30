Legislation Put in Place to Help Reduce Overpass Strikes

Overpasses in the Midland/Odessa area have been hit more than anywhere else in the state or country, but legislation is being put in place to reduce the hits on overpasses statewide.

According to NewsWest 9 , State Representative Brooks Landgraf filed House Bill 799 to help reduce overpass strikes by holding the owner of a truck liable for any damage caused to a bridge because of their height.

"Like so many West Texans, I'm frustrated with how frequently overpasses in the Permian Basin are being struck by over sized loads," Landgraf said. "These bridge strikes compromise highway safety, cause traffic congestion and cost taxpayers up to millions of dollars in repairs."

TxDOT reports that there were 82 overpass hits across the state with many of those being in the Permian Basin region.

The cost of repairs is more than $20 million with only $3.6 million being collected so far from drivers and companies responsible for the strikes.

House Bill 799 will go for a vote during the current legislative session which runs through May 27, 2019.