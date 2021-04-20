Lemonade Day Is This Saturday in Wichita Falls

For weeks now, young entrepreneurs have been studying their business plans, gathering up supplies, building stands, getting ready for the big day. That big day is this Saturday, April 24th, 2021, Lemonade Day in Wichita Falls.

Lemonade Day is an program to help prepare youth for life through experiential activities that involve life skills, character education and entrepreneurship. And several batches of delicious, chilled lemonade for you and I to sip on this Saturday.

The goal is to help today's youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward thinking citizens of tomorrow.

The program itself runs several months and all comes to an exciting culmination this Saturday with several Lemonade Stands scattered around the city. At last count there were nearly 20 stands registered in and around Wichita Falls. You can see a map with the full list of stands on the Wichita Falls Lemonade Day website.

The kids, along with their mentors and sponsors, have been working hard for several months so if you spot them manning a stand while you're out running around this Saturday, purchase a glass or two. It's never a bad day for Lemonade.

Once this year's Lemonade Day is over the kids and their mentors will get together and figure out what worked and what didn't and start planning for next year's event.

Sponsors, partners, and mentors are always needed and it's easy to get involved. You can find everything you need to know on the Wichita Falls Lemonade Day website. Don't worry, they furnish you with all the information you'll need to help the kids succeed and you may even learn a few things in the process.