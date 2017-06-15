Lifeguard, 15, Saves Toddler 20 Minutes Into His First-Ever Shift

This teen has already had a summer he'll never forget.

Jack Viglianco, a 15-year-old lifeguard at a local pool in Lakewood, Ohio, saved a four-year-old boy who was struggling in the water while on a field trip with his camp last week.

Not only was it Viglianco's first day on the job, but the incident took place 20 minutes into his shift, which means he had a heck of a story to share with his co-workers during that can help stomp out any awkward first day small talk while on their break.

The boy was above water, but bobbing up and down. "Active drowners can still breathe, and they're still above water, but they are still in the act of drowning,” said Viglianco.

His manager said he followed the protocol to a tee:

Jack activated our emergency response plan. He got down off the chair and jumped in and helped the kid to safety. He had just completed also a five-hour orientation the day before for all of our new and returning staff and we were ready to go, day one."

Viglianco certainly appreciates the gravity of his heroic act. "I was realizing that I just saved a kid's life," he said. "And that is something not many other people can say. Nothing my friends have ever said."