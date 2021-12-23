Oklahoma Kid Saved Two People’s Lives on the SAME DAY

Batman, Spiderman, get out of here. Davyon Johnson was a true superhero the other day.

Holy crap massive shout out to Davyon Johnson with what maybe my favorite story of 2021. Davyon is a middle schooler over in Muskogee, Oklahoma. A few weeks ago on December 9th, one of his classmates accidentally swallowed a plastic water bottle cap. Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver and got the bottle cap out of his classmate.

Davyon was already considered a hero in school that day, but a hero never rests. Later on, the same freaking day. Davyon noticed a house fire in his neighborhood. An elderly woman was trying to get out of the house with her walker and Davyon went over to help. “I thought, ‘Oh, she’s not moving fast enough.’ So, I ran across the street and helped her to her truck,” Davyon told KOTV.

Officials with the school district, Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office recognized Davyon for his heroic actions at a December 14th school board meeting. He was named both an honorary police officer and an honorary deputy.

Davyon apparently wants to grow up to be an EMT just like his uncle. He learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver by watching a YouTube video and he encourages all of us to do the same. Shout out to Davyon for acting quickly in BOTH situations on that day. He jumped into action and was a real hero that day.

