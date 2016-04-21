To use a proper analogy, this dad hit a grand slam with his son.

After his tee ball game in Southside, Ala. wrapped up, five-year-old Lucas McGlone got the surprise of his life when his father, Matt, who had been deployed with the Army for the last year, walked onto the field to hand him the game ball, while everyone on hand watched.

Matt burst onto the field to thunderous applause and Lucas ran over to him and gave him a hug that will send shivers down your spine. It's a special moment and don't even act like there's some moisture in your eyes while you watch this.

Lucas and his dad remained in a tight embrace while both teams released a set of red, white and blue balloons. It's almost like they're immune to what's going on around them because they're so caught up being with each other again.

You probably won't see a better moment on any baseball field the rest of the year.