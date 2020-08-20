USAA to Commit $30 Million to Military Families Affected by Pandemic

USAA is coming through big time for military families who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to News 4 San Antonio, the insurance company said in a statement that it would be donating $30 million to assist military families affected by the pandemic:

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, military families and veterans have been faced with unique and unanticipated challenges. From military spouse unemployment reaching nearly 30 percent to the more than 20,000 guardsmen currently deployed stateside to help with crisis response efforts, the military community is facing incredible uncertainty.

The $30 million donation is the largest single donation in the history of the company. The contribution will provide emergency financial assistance as well as career and health support.

Funds will go to nonprofits such as the Air Force Aid Society, Army Emergency Relief, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.

As a member, I’ve found USAA’s services to be top-notch. They offer a wide variety of services from banking to insurance and more. If you’re a veteran, I highly recommend you give them a try. You won’t be disappointed.