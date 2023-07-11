Put this in the category of things you would never imagine you needed to see! A llama has officially done a llama first: Attended a wedding ... as a groomsman.

It happened at a wedding venue in Albian, N.Y. called Maison Albian, and the pictures and story behind the shindig — and how the llama ended up there — are epic.

LlamaGroomsman facebook.com/LlamaAdventures loading...

There is a company out of N.Y. called Llama Adventures, and they specialize on bringing the joy and comfort of a llama to people that want to spruce up an event (or school field trip).

Well, a couple that was set to get married hired J the Llama to make an appearance at their wedding — as a groomsman — and J the Llama did not disappoint.

LlamaGroomsman Facebook.com/LlamaAdventures loading...

The gallery of pictures was posted to the Llama Adventures page on Facebook, and as you can imagine, the post has gone viral. The comments are riddled with nothing but joy and support.

Elizabeth J. tags a couple of her friends and writes, "Chayden C., Haylie P., now I feel like you guys need a llama at your wedding. Can we work one in there somewhere?? Pleeaasseee??"

Other users are asking in the comments if they can hire a llama for their special outing.

Not only do people now want J the Llama and his friends to make an appearance at their events, just as many people are commenting that these pictures made their day, and how they never realized how much joy a llama can bring to a person.

Hope it does the same for you!

