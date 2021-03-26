Local Auto Dealer, Harry Patterson, Dead at 74

The news has just been confirmed that long-time Wichita Falls auto dealer and philanthropist, Harry Patterson, has passed away.

According to Texoma'sHomepage.com, Patterson passed away this afternoon (03.26.21), but no other details are immediately available.

Patterson opened his first auto dealership in 1979 and has been a staple of the automobile industry ever since.

Before opening his dealerships Patterson served in the United States Army and was awarded the Bronze Star while stationed in Vietnam. He is well known for his support of many programs benefitting American veterans.

Patterson was President of Wichita Christian School, and had served on that board for more than 30 years. He also served as a deacon at Faith Village Church of Christ,

Harry Patterson was 74 years old.