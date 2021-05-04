Local Family Set To Make Television Debut With Watch Party

You may not know it, but there are TV stars living among us in Wichita Falls. No, I'm not talking about the local TV news, weather, and sports people, I'm talking about the Smith family.

Don't feel too badly if you haven't heard of them yet, their big TV debut comes up in a couple of weeks and they're planning a Watch Party at the Parkway Grill on on Central Freeway to share the event with all of their friends.

Here's what you'll want to know before you go.

The Smith family will be part of the 2nd season of the TV show Survivalists on BYUTV. In each episode a family is placed in the wilderness and competes against another family in a race through the wild.

If the Smiths look familiar it's because they own and operate Smith Family Lawn Care & Tree Removal in Wichita Falls.

In each episode of Survivalists families compete in challenges to win advantages in their race to the Finish Line. In the process the families must learn to trust each other, open up, and allow themselves to become vulnerable.

By the end of the episode, they've learned that this is one journey they cannot finish alone.

Season 2 of Survivalists premiers this evening (05.04.2021) on BYUTV or on their app, the Smiths will be featured on the third episode, slated to broadcast on May 18th.

To celebrate the premiere of their episode they're inviting everyone to join them for a Watch Party that evening at Parkway Grill on Central Freeway at Airport Drive.

Will they win? Will they even finish the journey? We'll all find out together on Tuesday, May 18th. The Watch Party starts at 7:30, the show starts at 8:00 p.m.