Longest Lightning Bolt Ever Recorded Happened Over Texas Last Year

Thor was pretty pissed off on this day it looks like.

via GIPHY

Ever since I was a kid, I have been terrified of lightening. Ever seen a lightening bolt hit the ground? Happened to me when I was in my teens and I don't mess around in storms. According to the National Weather Service, a person has a 1-in-15,300 chance of getting struck by lightning in their lifetime, defined as an 80-year span. So it is possible. What about a lightening bolt that went across three separate states?

via GIPHY

Impossible you say? The World Meteorologist Organization reported yesterday that in April 2020 a lightening bolt stretched across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. I didn't even know this was possible. The lightening bolt was almost 500 miles long! This beat out the old record from 2018 over Brazil of 440 mile long lightening bolt.

Get our free mobile app

When you think of a lightening bolt, you think of a quick second flash and it's done. One of these world record lightening bolts can last up to double digit seconds until they're concluded. One over Argentina last year lasted for just over 17 seconds.

via GIPHY

This one over Texas was thousands of feet in the air, so no one was close to getting harmed by it. The World Meteorologist Organization has new satellite imagery that makes it able to catch these. They say your average lightening bolt will stretch around ten miles in length. They call these ones mega flashes and I hope to never seen one in my life. I can't imagine what a bolt of lightening going for around ten seconds would sound like.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes