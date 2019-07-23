Your Gym Game is Weak by This Kids Standards

I have no problem stating this: there's no way, absolutely no way I could even come close to this feat. And my guess is most of us wouldn't even attempt to do so.

A six year old Chechen boy has reportedly set not one, but two world records by doing a mind-boggling 4,618 push ups! He did 4,183 in just two hours. My body hurts just thinking about doing that many in a single set.

The Daily Mail reports that Rahim Kurayev set a push up record last year and received a very nice gift: a Mercedes C-Class. A Mercedes, for a six year old, for doing push ups. Yep. Your gym game is weak. Break out the popcorn and watch this.