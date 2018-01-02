Lynn Marshall, a fixture of Wichita Falls media and entertainment for over 40 years, passed away unexpectedly on January 1. Marshall reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 64.Lynn Marshall was ‘the voice’ of The Wichita Theatre and had worked on numerous productions both there and at Backdoor Theatre as well. Marshall’s theatre work, both on stage and behind the scenes, leaves a lasting and positive mark on the theatre community in Wichita Falls.

Marshall’s career in media in Wichita Falls extends back to the 1970’s. He was a disc jockey for KNIN 990 AM, before transitioning to television. Marshall served as news reporter and anchor for KFDX beginning in the early 1980’s.