Look to the Sky for the Strawberry Moon Tonight

We’ll be treated to one of the most colorful full moons tonight.

The Strawberry moon is the last full moon of the spring, which some refer to as the June full moon.

According to NASA, the moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes, who called it that due to strawberry harvest season, which occurs around this time every year. The old European name for it is the Mead Moon or Honey Moon. Some of the other names for it are Rose Moon, Flower Moon, Hot Moon, Hoe Moon and Planting Moon.

Moonrise in Wichita Falls tonight is 8:53 pm and moonset will occur at 6:16 am, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Find out when moonrise and moonset will occur in your area at this location.