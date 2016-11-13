Once-a-Generation Supermoon Poised to Make History

Here's something you only see once in a blue moon.

A so-called "supermoon" will hang in the sky on Sunday evening, as we will see the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. Specifically, a supermoon is used "to describe the full or new Moon when it's less than 223,000 miles (359,000 km) from Earth."

Supermoons are not that rare, but this one is newsworthy for the simple fact that the orbit of the moon will come closer to our planet than it has in anytime in the last 68 years (to put that into perspective, that's also the last year the Cleveland Indians won the World Series). And that means the moon will look bigger and brighter than it normally does, although the average person may not even notice. The supermoon may also cause bigger tides than normal for those in coastal areas.

If you'd like to get a peek at what the hype is all about -- we're not expected to see a supermoon like this again until 2034 -- you're advised to check it out between midnight and sunrise on Monday.