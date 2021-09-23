Looks Like Matthew McConaughey is Seriously Considering Running for Texas Governor

I’ll be honest with you – I thought it was just a publicity stunt when Matthew McConaughey started throwing hints out there that he may be considering making a run for governor of Texas. It looks like I may have been wrong.

During an appearance on the “Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends” podcast, he said he was “measuring” the idea after it was suggested that he run for office in Texas by members of the country band Midland, according to CBS DFW:

Well, thank you, man. I’m measuring it. Look, it’s going to be in some capacity. I just - I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician. So I go, well, that’s a reason not to, but then I go, no, that’s exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition, but I’m measuring, you know, what is my category? What’s my embassy?

It sounds to me like he definitely is considering it and not just having a little fun making Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke sweat. A lot of people (myself included) think he has a legitimate chance of winning, not to mention the fact that polls are showing him as the frontrunner as of right now – and he hasn’t even announced he would be running.

Not to say that he isn’t still toying around and enjoying the attention he’s getting, but I really feel like he’s legitimately thinking about running. And that’s bad news for the career politicians who are expected to be facing off in 2022.

